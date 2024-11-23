FDA Committees To View OTCs

The US Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committees for nonprescription drugs and pulmonary drugs are to discuss antiasthma drugs at a joint meeting on November 14-15. The Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association says they will also discuss the use of antihistamines in treating the common cold, although it notes that this meeting has not been officially announced.
The agency's advisory committees for nonprescription drugs, dermatologicals and anti-infectives are also due to meet the next day (November 16), in a rescheduled session to discuss the potential for developing resistance to antibiotics with the use of topical erythromycin available over the counter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze