FDA Committees To View OTCs

The US Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committees for nonprescription drugs and pulmonary drugs are to discuss antiasthma drugs at a joint meeting on November 14-15. The Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association says they will also discuss the use of antihistamines in treating the common cold, although it notes that this meeting has not been officially announced.

The agency's advisory committees for nonprescription drugs, dermatologicals and anti-infectives are also due to meet the next day (November 16), in a rescheduled session to discuss the potential for developing resistance to antibiotics with the use of topical erythromycin available over the counter.