Friday 22 November 2024

FDA confirms no drugs equivalent to BiDil

14 May 2006

US firm NitroMed says that the Food and Drug Administration issued a letter on May 4 confirming that it has not approved any drug that is therapeutically equivalent or substitutable to BiDil, the firm's fixed-dose combination of isosorbide dinitrate/hydralazine HCl, approved as adjunct treatment of heart failure in self-identified black patients. Moreover, the FDA confirmed that neither approved labeling for isosorbide dinitrate nor approved labeling for hydralazine HCl contains information regarding the use of these drug products for the treatment of heart failure. The statements contained in the letter are consistent with the FDA's Orange Book and the agency-approved labeling for BiDil and confirm that the FDA does not consider other drug products to be substitutable for BiDil.

The letter written by the FDA was initiated by a Citizen Petition from NitroMed for confirmation on the substitution status for BiDil. NitroMed sought confirmation in an effort to address anecdotal reports that information is being disseminated regarding the availability of substitutable or generic versions of its drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze