FDA fast track for Biovest's BiovaxID

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track status to BiovaxID, Massachusetts-based Biovest International's personalized biologic therapeutic for follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
The targeted anticancer immunotherapy, now undergoing pivotal Phase III clinical trials at over 20 major medical centers throughout the USA, showed extremely positive Phase II results as, more than nine years after treatment with BiovaxID, 95% of patients are still alive, the company stated.
Biovest is currently enrolling patients for a Phase II BiovaxID study, which is being run in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze