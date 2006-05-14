FDA fast track for Cell Genesys' GVAX

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast-track designation for Cell Genesys' GVAX immunotherapy, the company's lead product candidate for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Fast-track designation, which was mandated by the FDA Modernization Act of 1997, can potentially facilitate development and expedite the review of Biologics License Applications.
GVAX is currently being studied in two Phase III clinical trials expected to enroll approximately 1,200 patients with metastatic hormone-refractory prostate cancer, comprising one of the largest Phase III programs ever conducted in men with advanced prostate cancer, the company says.
The first trial (VITAL-1) is enrolling chemotherapy naive, asymptomatic patients without cancer-related pain and will compare GVAX therapy to Taxotere (docetaxel) chemotherapy plus prednisone. The second (VITAL-2) is enrolling subjects who are symptomatic with cancer-related pain and will compare GVAX plus Taxotere to Taxotere plus prednisone. Each Phase III study is expected to enroll 600 patients and is designed to demonstrate a survival benefit compared to Taxotere plus prednisone. Cell Genesys received Special Protocol Assessments from the FDA for each of the VITAL-1 and VITAL-2 studies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze