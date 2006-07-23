FDA fast-tracks Wyeth/ Progenics' GI drug

Drug major Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and fellow USA-based Progenics say that their co-developed intravenous form of methylnaltrexone, being investigated for the treatment of postoperative ileus, a serious impairment of gastrointestinal function that delays recovery and can prolong hospitalization, has been given fast track status by the Food and Drug Administration.
The investigational drug is being studied as a treatment for the peripheral side effects of opioid analgesics without affecting the pain relief they provide. It is being developed in three dosage forms: subcutaneous and oral forms for opioid-induced constipation, as well as IV.
