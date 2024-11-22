FDA Finds Flaw In Abbott's Manufacturing

The US Food and Drug Administration has found a wide range of flaws in Abbott Laboratories' quality assurance procedures used in assembling medical diagnostic products, reports the Wall Street Journal.
The FDA findings have reportedly led the agency to hold up approval of some of the firm's diagnostic devices. The agency focuses on what is termed a "looseness" in the company's quality control methods.
In response to the FDA comments, Abbott said that it has instituted a global plan covering practices at its plants in Chicago, Dallas and Santa Clara. The agency is to reinspect the company's facilities over the next few weeks to see if the faults have been remedied.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze