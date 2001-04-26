FDA grants fast track review to Arixtra

Sanofi-Synthelabo and partner Organon have been awarded a six-monthpriority "fast-track" review of Arixtra (fondaparinux sodium; formerly Org31540/ SR90107) for the prevention of thrombo-embolic events following orthopedic surgery, from the US Food and Drug Administration. The New Drug Application for the synthetic pentasaccharide was submitted in the USA on February 15, and it is also under review for the same indication in the European Union. Analysts have suggested that Arixtra could generate sales excess of $310 million in 2005.
