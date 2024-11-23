FDA Holds Back On Final Approval For Mifepristone

While noting that the abortion pill mifepristone (also known as RU-486) is safe and effective when used under a doctor's close supervision, the US Food and Drug Administration has withheld final approval until it receives more information about how the drug would be made and labeled.
The agency has sent a letter to the Population Council, the nonprofit group that has US rights to the drug from its originator, Roussel Uclaf, requesting further information and the Council has said it will respond quickly.
Once the FDA gets its answers, it has up to six months to review the data. Officials at the agency would not estimate when the drug might reach the doctors' offices, but the PC feels it will be available next year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze