FDA Modernization Bill Now Stuck For Recess

The US Congress has adjourned for its summer recess, without the Senatemoving the Food and Drug Administration modernization bill to the floor. As reported last week, the bill had already been delayed by national uniformity issues.
Linked to the proposed law is the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. However, when the Senate reconvenes on September 2, the bipartisanship which marked the passage of the budget bill could be a thing of the past, replaced by Democratic anger over a Republican investigation into a Senate election in Louisiana, observers note.
Democrats have threatened to shut down all floor action except for votes on appropriation bills, while the bipartisan sponsors of campaign finance legislation have threatened to slow things down by continually attaching their measure to other bills unless they get an up-or-down vote on it as a free-standing measure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze