FDA Modernization Bill Now Stuck For Recess

The US Congress has adjourned for its summer recess, without the Senatemoving the Food and Drug Administration modernization bill to the floor. As reported last week, the bill had already been delayed by national uniformity issues.

Linked to the proposed law is the reauthorization of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act. However, when the Senate reconvenes on September 2, the bipartisanship which marked the passage of the budget bill could be a thing of the past, replaced by Democratic anger over a Republican investigation into a Senate election in Louisiana, observers note.

Democrats have threatened to shut down all floor action except for votes on appropriation bills, while the bipartisan sponsors of campaign finance legislation have threatened to slow things down by continually attaching their measure to other bills unless they get an up-or-down vote on it as a free-standing measure.