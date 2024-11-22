FDA/NDMA Labelling "Feedback" Meeting

Research has shown that consumer comprehension improves with the US Food and Drug Administration's new bulleted format including icons on the labelling of over-the-counter medicines, the first of a series of FDA and Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association meetings heard.

The NDMA said text simplifications can increase consumer understanding, and presented proposals that would reduce the number of words in the pregnancy/nursing and drug interaction warnings by 20%-50%. The association also offered simplified general warning language for OTC antacids, bronchodilators, nasal decongestants and antitussives. The proposed warnings would use bullets to focus consumer attention on key information.