FDA OKs CancerVax IND for D93

CancerVax Corp, a US biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of biological products for the treatment of cancer, says that the Food and Drug Administration has approved its Investigational New Drug application for D93, an investigational, humanized, monoclonal antibody with a novel anti-angiogenic and tumor inhibitory mechanism of action.
Preclinical studies with D93 have demonstrated its ability to reduce angiogenesis and inhibit tumor growth in in vivo models of several types of cancer. CancerVax plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of D93 in the treatment of patients with solid tumors later in 2006.
"Obtaining the FDA's approval of our IND for D93 is another important step in advancing the development program for our novel drug candidate for solid tumors," said David Hale, the firm's chief executive.
