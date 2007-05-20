FDA OKs Nautilus' Ph I Belerofon trial

Nautilus Biotech, a French biotechnology company, has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to carry out a Phase I clinical trial for Oral Belerofon, a proprietary variant of human interferon-alpha with a single amino acid replacement, in the USA.

Belerofon has been designed by Nautilus to lower the susceptibility of interferon-alpha to proteolytic degradation and make it longer-lasting in serum. Belerofon is intended to be used in the treatment of a range of conditions, including chronic hepatitis C.

A Phase I clinical study for injectable, subcutaneous Belerofon began in Texas, USA, last month and the results of this are expected to be completed in third-quarter 2007. In February, Nautilus submitted an Investigational New Drug application for oral Belerofon to the FDA.