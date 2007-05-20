FDA OKs Nautilus' Ph I Belerofon trial

Nautilus Biotech, a French biotechnology company, has received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to carry out a Phase I clinical trial for Oral Belerofon, a proprietary variant of human interferon-alpha with a single amino acid replacement, in the USA.
Belerofon has been designed by Nautilus to lower the susceptibility of interferon-alpha to proteolytic degradation and make it longer-lasting in serum. Belerofon is intended to be used in the treatment of a range of conditions, including chronic hepatitis C.
A Phase I clinical study for injectable, subcutaneous Belerofon began in Texas, USA, last month and the results of this are expected to be completed in third-quarter 2007. In February, Nautilus submitted an Investigational New Drug application for oral Belerofon to the FDA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze