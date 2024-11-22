FDA OTC REVIEW TIMETABLE

The US Food and Drug Administration intends to have 90% of the over-the-counter drug review completed by the end of 1994, and to have dealt with the remaining 10% within the following three years, according to Gerald Meyer, deputy director of the FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Speaking at a hearing of the House subcommittees on small business/regulation and aging/consumer interests (Marketletter May 4), Dr Meyer also said that the agency intends to have 22 final monographs on OTC products published by the end of this year.