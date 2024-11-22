FDA Panel Backs Abbott's Depakote For Bipolar Illness

The US Food and Drug Administration's Psychopharmacological Drugs Advisory Committee has recommended approval of Abbott Laboratories' epilepsy drug Depakote (divalproex sodium) for the treatment of manic episodes in manic-depressive patients.

If approved, Depakote would be the first new treatment for the disease since the introduction of lithium 25 years ago, notes Abbott. The drug was evaluated for up to a 21-day course of therapy in the treatment of the disease, and the results show that it is effective in limiting the manic episodes of the illness with few side effects. Vomiting was the only event reported by significantly more patients on divalproex than on placebo.

The potential for divalproex' use in bipolar illness has been known about for some time. A paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last March compared the activity of the drug to lithium and placebo in these patients.