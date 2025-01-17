FDA Panel Rejects ILEX' Zyrkamine

ILEX Oncology has failed to win a positive recommendation for Zyrkamine(mitoguazone dihydrochloride), a second-line therapy for AIDS-related non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, from a US advisory panel. ILEX said it would be meeting with marketing partner Sanofi in the next few weeks to determine the next appropriate course of action.
The Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted unanimously not to recommend approval, and noted that it was difficult to determine a true response rate for the drug given the lack of a control in the trials used to support the application. ILEX submitted data from two Phase II trials involving 90 patients.
Patients received two infusions of Zyrkamine in the first week, and then once every two weeks thereafter until either disease progression or a 16-week time point. Six patients had a complete response (6.7%), seven had a partial response (7.8%) and 16 patients (18%) had stable disease.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze