FDA Panel Rejects Myotrophin Again

Cephalon and Chiron suffered a blow last week when they failed to get apositive approval recommendation for approval of Myotrophin (mecasermin), a candidate drug for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. On Friday May 9, the day of the announcement, Cephalon's share price dropped by 40% to $12, while Chiron, the marketing partner for the drug, saw its price fall 4% to $19.13.
The US Food and Drug Administration's Peripheral & Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted six-to-three not to recommend approval, saying that Cephalon had been unable to present substantial evidence that Myotrophin was effective in ALS. "The data do not look robust; they look modest," commented panel chairman Sid Gilman of the University of Michigan Medical Center.
Another panelist noted that the company had only presented "cosmetic" changes to the dossier, and that the committee had hoped for better and more information than was presented at the last meeting in June 1996. At that time, no vote was taken on the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze