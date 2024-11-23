FDA Panel's Limited OK On QLT's Photofrin Confuses

In a "give with one hand and take with the other" situation, the US Foodand Drug Administration's Oncological Drugs Advisory Committee earlier this month recommended extending the indications for QLT PhotoTherapeutics' photodynamic drug Photofrin (porfimer sodium) to include early-stage lung cancer.
However, the panel did not vote on approval for advanced- or late-stage lung cancer. This promptly led to investor confusion, and QLT's stock price dropped. Photofrin is already approved to treat esophageal cancer in the USA, and QLT has said that the panel did not vote on late-stage approval because it did not feel the data presented was adequate. The product is sold in the USA by Sanofi.
Specifically, the committee voted in favor of approving Photofrin for the treatment of endobronchial microinvasive non-small cell lung cancer in patients for whom surgery and radiotherapy are not indicated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze