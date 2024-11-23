FDA Panel Split Over OTC Questran Approval

A US Food and Drug Administration Nonprescription Drugs AdvisoryCommittee was divided five-five, with one abstention, over the suitability of switching Bristol-Myers Squibb's cholesterol-lowering medication Questran (cholestyramine) from prescription to over-the-counter status.
When the panel was asked whether hypercholesterolemia should be treated OTC, the vote was 7-4 against. Two years ago, the panel unanimously rejected B-MS' request to move the drug to OTC status, and also asked the company to prove that such a move would not keep those with high cholesterol away from the physician.
OTC Concerns "Paternalistic" In a trial of almost 3,000 people, B-MS found that only 1% of those who bought Questran did not follow up with a physician, according to FDA OTC chief Debra Bowen, who added that there were no serious side effects associated with the use of Questran.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze