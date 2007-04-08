FDA requests new Ph III trial for GBM drug

Illinois, USA-based biopharmaceutical company Neopharm says that officials from the Food and Drug Administration's Office of Oncology have requested an additional Phase III trial of its drug cintredekin besudotox (IL13-PE38QQR), which is being developed as a treatment for recurrent glioblastoma multiforme, prior to the acceptance of its approval application.

Neopharm said that it was disappointed by the Agency's decision and would be considering its options which, it added, would be announced when they have been approved by its board of directors.