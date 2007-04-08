Thursday 21 November 2024

FDA requests withdrawal of PD drug pergolide on the back of heart valve risks

8 April 2007

The US Food and Drug Administration says that manufacturers of pergolide drug products, which are used to treat Parkinson's disease, will voluntarily remove them from the market because of the risk of serious damage to patients' heart valves. The withdrawals include US drugmaker Valeant's Permax (pergolide mesylate) and two generic versions of the drug, manufactured by US firm Par and Israeli drug major Teva.

Pergolide belongs to the dopamine agonist drug class and is used with levodopa and carbidopa to manage the tremors and slowness of movement of PD. In 2006, an estimated 12,000 patients received prescriptions for pergolide from retail pharmacies in the USA, according to the FDA, which advises people on the drug to contact their doctors and discuss alternative treatments. In a press statement, the agency warns that patients should not stop taking the medication, as halting pergolide abruptly can be dangerous.

There are alternative therapies available for PD, including three other dopamine agonists that have not been associated with valvular heart disease. The removal of pergolide products is not expected to adversely affect patient care because of these available alternatives.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze