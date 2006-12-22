FDA says Genta's Genasense not approvable

US biopharmaceutical firm Genta says it has received notice that its New Drug Application for the use of Genasense (oblimersen sodium) plus chemotherapy in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia has been deemed non-approvable by the Food and Drug Administration.
"We are keenly disappointed by this decision," said Raymond Warrell, Genta's chief executive, noting: "we believe that Genasense has amply demonstrated its efficacy and safety in patients with relapsed and refractory CLL in a carefully designed and executed randomized clinical trial. As we decide on next steps with this application, we will continue working to seek worldwide approval of Genasense for patients who have advanced cancer."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze