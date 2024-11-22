FDA Sends Warning Letter To BW

The US Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to Burroughs Wellcome regarding pre-approval promotion to managed care organizations for its antiepilepsy drug Lamictal (lamotrigine). The agency said that the company was deemed to have violated its promotions rules.
The agency stated that BW's activities represented a highly organized and orchestrated campaign to promote the drug prior to approval. It continued that promotion materials and activities, and activities that claim or represent that an investigational new drug is safe and effective for the purposes for which the drug is under investigation, or that otherwise promote the drug, are violate.
BW's promotional packages consisted of a reprint of an article entitled "Focus on Lamotrigine" from the journal Drugs, a drug information package, a product monograph and a bibliography. The pack was sent to 130 pharmacy directors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze