FDA Stringency "delaying New Drugs"

The overall time taken for therapeutically-important new drugs to reach the US marketplace is longer than for standard New Drug Applications, a hearing of the House Commerce oversight subcommittee has been told.
The hearing, held to discuss reform of the Food and Drug Administration, heard written testimony indicating that during 1990-94 the time taken for priority new drug therapies, from Investigational New Drug filing to NDA approval, was 8.8 years compared with 8.2 years for standard products. The review phase during the period was faster for priority drugs, at a mean average of 1.6 years compared to 3.2 years for standard drugs, but the average clinical trial phase for the breakthrough products was 7.1 years against 5.2, according to the study, which was produced by Ken Kaitin, associate director at the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development.
In theory, the length of the clinical trial phase is determined solely by the product's sponsor, but the study believes that the increase in the number, size and complexity of such trials is due in part to the FDA's increasing regulatory stringency. "While stringent regulatory policies that demand extensive safety and efficacy data may reduce the likelihood of approving a drug that, with wider patient use, displays unacceptable toxicity, these policies may also delay the approval of valuable new medicines," it says. "Moreover, lengthy clinical development and regulatory review times serve as disincentives to pharmaceutical firms in their efforts to discover and develop new drugs."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze