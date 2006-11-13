FDA to hold workshop on unapproved drugs

The US Food and Drug Administration is to hold a public workshop on January 9, 2007, on the topic of marketed unapproved drugs. The event's stated objective, according to the agency, is "to provide information, clarification and guidance to sponsors seeking approval to legally market prescription and over-the-counter drugs through the New Drug Application, Abbreviated New Drug Application and monograph processes."
The event follows the recent publication by the FDA of a revised Compliance Policy Guide, which aims to crack-down on often older, unapproved drugs which continue to be sold in the USA (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze