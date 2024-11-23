FDA To Review Lederle's DTaP-Hib

The US Food and Drug Administration has accepted for reviewWyeth-Lederle Vaccines and Pediatrics' Product License Application for the use of its DTaP-Hib vaccine (diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and Hemophilus influenzae type b), in children aged 12 to 18 months.

The vaccine, which will be marketed as Tetracel, combines two of Wyeth-Lederle's currently-marketed vaccines, Acel-Imune (diphtheria and tetanus toxoids and acellular pertussis adsorbed vaccine), and HibTiter (Hemophilus influenzae type b conjugate vaccine).

"Vaccinations Halved" The acellular pertussis component is manufactured by Takeda Chemical Industries of Japan, and offers a lower reactogenicity than is seen with whole-cell DTP vaccine, adds Wyeth-Lederle. The company says that the combination of the four different components will halve the number of vaccinations that a child needs to have.