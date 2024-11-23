FDA Warning On OTC Analgesics

Following a wide review of data concerning the effect of alcoholconsumption on users of analgesics, the US Food and Drug Administration has proposed an alcohol warning on all over-the-counter analgesics, including aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen.
The warnings are meant to alert consumers to specific risks posed by the interaction of heavy alcohol consumption and the use of certain OTC analgesics.
Warning statements would include reference to: the risk of liver damage from products containing acetaminophen for those taking three or more alcoholic drinks a day; the risk of stomach bleeding linked to aspirin, carbaspirin calcium, choline salicylate, ibuprofen, ketoprofen, magnesium salicylate, naproxen sodium and products containing sodium salicylate; and the risk of stomach bleeding and liver damage if taking products combining acetaminophen with other analgesic ingredients.
