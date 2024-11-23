FDM PHARMA GOING FOR UK PURCHASE

FDM Pharma, which is a smaller French group specializing in the development of new molecules for larger pharmaceutical companies, has moved to increase its capital with a new share issue of 64,180 shares at 300 French francs ($53.45) each. Benoit Bouche, one of the two founders of FDM, says the funds will enable the company to acquire a UK organization. He added: "we are in advanced negotiation with two companies, each with sales of 50-70 million francs and with a net margin of around 10%."FDM's current sales target is 500 million francs within two to three years.