Federal court dismisses Vioxx securites call action

Merck & Co says that a federal judge in New Jersey, USA, has dismissed with prejudice a consolidated securities class action filed by investors against the company in connection with disclosures regarding its withdrawn COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib).
In his April 12 ruling, Judge Stanley Chesler of the US District Court in Newark found that the securities action should be dismissed because all of the plaintiffs' claims were time-barred under the applicable statute of limitations.
News of the court decision saw Merck's stock surge in early trading on April 13, rising 7% to $49.45.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze