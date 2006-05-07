Ferring Pharma opens new plant in Switzerland

Ferring Pharmaceuticals opened a new production facility at its headquarters in St Prex, overlooking Lake Geneva, in Switzerland. Construction work on the new site began at the end of 2003, with the packaging facility operational in September 2005 and involved a total investment of some 90.0 million euros ($111.3 million). Two of the firm's products - Minirin (mesalamine, for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, and Pentasa (desmopressin, indicated for primary nocturnal enuresis - will be produced from raw material to finished pack at the St Prex site. Ferring, which was founded in 1950 by Frederik Paulsen, is still privately-held and achieved turnover of just under 700.0 million euros in 2005.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze