Ferring Pharma opens new plant in Switzerland

Ferring Pharmaceuticals opened a new production facility at its headquarters in St Prex, overlooking Lake Geneva, in Switzerland. Construction work on the new site began at the end of 2003, with the packaging facility operational in September 2005 and involved a total investment of some 90.0 million euros ($111.3 million). Two of the firm's products - Minirin (mesalamine, for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, and Pentasa (desmopressin, indicated for primary nocturnal enuresis - will be produced from raw material to finished pack at the St Prex site. Ferring, which was founded in 1950 by Frederik Paulsen, is still privately-held and achieved turnover of just under 700.0 million euros in 2005.