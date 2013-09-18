Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring International is a privately-held Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopedics.

Ferring has its own production facilities in several European countries and in South America, Israel and China. It is also currently building new facilities in the US and India. With the acquisition of Bio-Technology General in 2005, it has capabilities in recombinant biotechnology as well as more traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing.

In March 2014 Ferring and French biotech firm TxCell SA and privately-held Switzerland-headquartered Ferring International signed a collaboration, option, development and license agreement potentially worth up to 76 million euros ($105 million) plus royalties subject to the achievement of milestones.

In the agreement, venture capital backed TxCell has granted Ferring an option to acquire an exclusive worldwide license for the development, manufacture and marketing of TxCell’s lead candidate Ovasave for the treatment of irritable bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.