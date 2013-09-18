Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

sponsor-ferring2

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring International is a privately-held Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopedics.

Ferring International is a privately-held Switzerland-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and orthopaedics.

Ferring has its own production facilities in several European countries and in South America, Israel and China. It is also currently building new facilities in the US and India. With the acquisition of Bio-Technology General in 2005, it has capabilities in recombinant biotechnology as well as more traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing.

In March 2014 Ferring and French biotech firm TxCell SA and privately-held Switzerland-headquartered Ferring International signed a collaboration, option, development and license agreement potentially worth up to 76 million euros ($105 million) plus royalties subject to the achievement of milestones.

In the agreement, venture capital backed TxCell has granted Ferring an option to acquire an exclusive worldwide license for the development, manufacture and marketing of TxCell’s lead candidate Ovasave for the treatment of irritable bowel disease (IBD), including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Ferring Pharmaceuticals News

Adstiladrin demand prompts Ferring’s Finnish investment
3 October 2024
Ferring announces positive results from OPTIMISE study
2 October 2024
Ferring takes steps to ensure long term supply of gene therapy
19 April 2024
Ferring shows further interest in microbiome with PharmaBiome deal
11 December 2023
More Ferring Pharmaceuticals news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze