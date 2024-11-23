"Few Advantages" In EU Market: Noweda

The Europe-wide grouping of drug wholesaling in the context of thesingle market has brought few advantages, Dietrich Meyer, chairman of Germany's Noweda group, has said. In a European context, the decisive factor in wholesaling success is less a function of size than of growth, and caution is needed when expansion abroad is achieved at the expense of domestic business.
All European Union states have problems with their social systems, he said, and it is far from clear how Germany's neighbors will free their health services from state intervention in future; how difficult the problems of adaptation are can be experienced in Germany itself. Noweda's top priority is not Europe but the German market, which expects major changes, he said, and "all business is local" is to be its strategy now and in the foreseeable future. Noweda has posted above-average growth over the past 10 years; in the year ending June 1996 net sales rose 10.7% to 1.8 billion Deutschemarks ($1.13 billion), compared with market growth of 5%-6%.
Mr Meyer underlined widespread scepticism in the German drug wholesale sector about the reality of the single market. The European wholesalers' federation has said before that, as each country has its own drug approval procedure and price-fixing process, not a single drug would be sale-able and marketable Europe-wide without new manufacturing technical changes and additional approval procedures in the member states.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze