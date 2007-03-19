"Fewer than 50%" of UK depression cases are treated

More effective drugs with fewer adverse effects are in development and a better understanding of the causes of depression is improving treatment in the UK, according to a report issued by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

Research into brain chemistry in depression and the interaction of brain structures involved has broadened the scope for new treatments under development to target new nerve receptors and produce potentially fewer side-effects. Antidepressants can take several weeks to take effect and developing medicines that work more rapidly is a focus for current R&D efforts by drugmakers, the ABPI said.

The report, titled: Target Depression concludes that it is becoming increasingly accepted that depression is too broad for one treatment to be effective in all cases.