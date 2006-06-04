Final appro for Lupin's cefdinir capsules

The US subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Lupin Pharmaceuticals says that it has received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for cefdinir capsules, 300mg.
Lupin's cefdinir is the AB-rated generic equivalent of Abbott Laboratories' Omnicef capsules which had US sales of approximately $232.0 million for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2005, according to IMS Health.
Cefdinir is an extended-spectrum semisynthetic cephalosporin used to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze