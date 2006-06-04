Final appro for Lupin's cefdinir capsules

The US subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Lupin Pharmaceuticals says that it has received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for cefdinir capsules, 300mg.

Lupin's cefdinir is the AB-rated generic equivalent of Abbott Laboratories' Omnicef capsules which had US sales of approximately $232.0 million for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2005, according to IMS Health.

Cefdinir is an extended-spectrum semisynthetic cephalosporin used to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by bacteria.