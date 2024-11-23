Financing Round For AEterna To Extend Study

Canadian biotechnology company Laboratoires AEterna has concluded aC$10 million ($7.3 million) financing round through the issuance of 800,000 special warrants. The firm expects net proceeds to be around C$9 million, which will be used to finance clinical research into its shark cartilage-based product Neovastat, previously code-named AE-941 (Marketletters passim), which is being developed as a palliative treatment in advanced or metastatic cancers that are resistant to available therapies.
As a result of the financing, AEterna intends to extend to the USA its Phase I/II study, which was to take place only in Canada. A Phase III study will be carried out in Canada on all types of solid-tumor cancers that are refractory to available therapies. The primary objective is to assess the quality of survival of hundreds of terminally-ill patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze