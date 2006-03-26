FIND and Biotec to launch cheap fast TB test

The London, UK-based Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics says that, as part of its public and private collaboration with Biotec Laboratories, its has completed the development of FASTPlaque-Response, a new diagnostic for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis that provides results in just two days, a significant improvement over conventional methods, which take weeks.
FASTPlaque-Response is able to detect resistance to the critical TB drug rifampicin directly from the sputum of advanced patients with accuracy comparable to current conventional methods. The groups noted that the new test will cost less than one tenth that of more technically-demanding molecular dignostics, the only other rapid ones for MDR-TB currently available. Biotec is about to launch the new product globally, with the initial focus in countries with a known high disease burden, such as Eastern Europe, the Russian Federation, Central Asia, India, China and South Africa.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze