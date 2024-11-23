Finland's Tamro Group Reports Good Sales Figures

- In first-half 1996, Finland's Tamro Group reported sales of 6.24 billion markka ($13.7 million), an increase of 18% on the like, year-earlier figure. Growth was affected by about 9% as a result of the strengthened position of the Swedish kroner. Total sales of the pharma distribution division were 5.79 billion markka, a rise of 19%. The market share was 62% in both Finland (January-June) and Sweden (January-May). Sales at the hospital and laboratory division and the kolmi-set division were 269 million markka (+15%) and 139 million markka (+7%), respectively.
