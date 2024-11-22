Firms "Not To Blame" For German Cost Rises

The drug industry should not be held responsible for the sharp rise in german health care spending, Hans Ruediger Vogel, president of the industry association, the BPI, has said.
In first-half 1995, drug prices rose by only 0.2%, he said, and they have in fact lagged behind cost-of-living rises since the end of the 1980s. The latest market data from IMS showed that in eastern Germany, sales of reimbursable prescription drugs had risen by 13.2% compared with first-half 1994, while the rise in western Germany was 8.8%.
Pharmacists sold 9.4 billion Deutschemarks ($6.3 billion) worth of drugs in the first six months, calculated in terms of manufacturers' prices, equivalent to a rise of 9.4%, with second-quarter 1995 growth of 7.7%. Sales of antibiotics rose 22.9% in the six months, while those of cough and cold cures went up 17.7%. Sales of treatments for diabetes rose 13.5%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze