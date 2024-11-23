First Acellular DTP Vaccine Licensed For Infants In USA

The US Food and Drug Administration has licensed the first acellular pertussis vaccine, Connaught Laboratories' Tripedia (DTPa), for use in the primary vaccination of infants and children two months of age and older in the USA. The vaccine protects infants against whooping cough while causing fewer side-effects than whole-cell pertussis vaccines currently on the market.

Currently, children in the USA receive a whole-cell vaccine in combination with diphtheria-tetanus toxoid (DTP), at two, four and six months of age, with boosters of either a whole-cell DTP or DTPa at 12-18 months and before going to school.

Tripedia is one of two DTPa vaccines already approved for children to be given as fourth and fifth doses following three whole-cell DTP doses. The vaccine beats at least three competitors to become the USA's first primary acellular pertussis vaccine, including SmithKline Beecham's Infanrix. It will cost around $17 per dose.