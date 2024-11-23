First Appro For SB's ReQuip Comes From The UK

SmithKline Beecham's drug ReQuip (ropinirole) has received approval for marketing from the UK licensing authority for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. This is the world's first approval for ReQuip, the company points out. Approval applications have also been filed in the USA, Canada, France and Italy.
Commenting on the news, SB Pharmaceuticals, Europe, chairman Bradley Wilson expressed particular pleasure at the broad labelling claim (for the treatment of idiopathic Parkinson's in early stages, alone or in combination with low-dose L-dopa) that has been approved, enabling many Parkinson's sufferers, including those in the early stages of the disease, to benefit from this new product.
A UK launch is planned very shortly, and a company spokesman told the Marketletter that ReQuip would be priced comparably with other newer dopaminergic agonists. This means an average yearly maintenance cost of between L1,000 and L1,500 ($1,559-$2,338).
