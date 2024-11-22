Friday 22 November 2024

First Approval For Enablex

9 October 1994

The Netherlands has become the first country to approve Pfizer's Enablex (tenidap) treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Price negotiations for the product in the Netherlands still have to be resolved and the product will not be launched until these are resolved.

The company says that Enablex is the first of a class of drugs which employ a dual mechanism of action in the inhibition of cytokines, which are implicated in maintaining and exacerbating the degenerative aspects of the disease, and blocks the production of prostaglandins, which aids in relieving the pain in arthritis.

Pfizer has filed in 30 international markets for approval, and is also preparing international filings for osteoarthritis. A filing in the USA for rheumatoid and osteoarthritis was submitted last December.

