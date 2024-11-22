First Approval For Enablex

The Netherlands has become the first country to approve Pfizer's Enablex (tenidap) treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Price negotiations for the product in the Netherlands still have to be resolved and the product will not be launched until these are resolved.
The company says that Enablex is the first of a class of drugs which employ a dual mechanism of action in the inhibition of cytokines, which are implicated in maintaining and exacerbating the degenerative aspects of the disease, and blocks the production of prostaglandins, which aids in relieving the pain in arthritis.
Pfizer has filed in 30 international markets for approval, and is also preparing international filings for osteoarthritis. A filing in the USA for rheumatoid and osteoarthritis was submitted last December.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze