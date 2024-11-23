First Approval For GW's Ultiva

Glaxo Wellcome's new analgesic drug Ultiva (remifentanil hydrochloride) has been approved for marketing in its first country, Germany, for use in "the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia and immediate post-operative pain management under close supervision."
Remifentanil is the first in a new class of analgesics, called esterase metabolized opioids, that have a rapid onset of action which dissipates quickly after administration is stopped. The drug will probably be launched in June when pricing is finalized, according to GW.
Backed In USA Ultiva was recently recommended for approval by a US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee (Marketletter May 6).
