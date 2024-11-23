First Approval For Matrix' AccuSite

Matrix has been granted marketing approval for AccuSite (5-fluorouracil and adrenaline) injectable gel in the UK, its first market, for external genital warts. It is also the first product approval for the US-based company.
Matrix has not yet set a date for the product launch and appears to have been somewhat caught on the hop, gaining the UK approval earlier than expected. The company said it will probably launch the product itself later this year in the UK, but will likely seek a marketing partner for other European markets. Previously, Matrix had an agreement with Medeva for the marketing of the product, but this fell through (Marketletter September 25, 1995). In open-label clinical trials, AccuSite was up to 70% effective in clearing genital wart lesions.
License applications have been filed in France, Germany, Italy and Sweden, and Matrix says it also plans to seek decentralized approval in other European Union countries, using the UK as rapporteur.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze