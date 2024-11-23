First Approval For Novel Glaucoma Drug

Pharmacia & Upjohn has been granted approval in the USA for Xalatan (latanoprost) for the second-line treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. This is the first approval of the product worldwide, and P&U plans to launch the drug before the end of the summer. The company expects approvals in Europe to follow soon after, while clearance in Japan is expected at the beginning of 1997.
Latanoprost, a selective prostaglandin F2-alpha analogue, exerts its action by increasing the uveoscleral outflow of aqueous humor in the eye. Conventional treatment with beta blockers acts by reducing the production of aqueous humor. Trials have shown that once-daily treatment is at least as effective as timolol, given twice-daily, in reducing intraocular pressure. It can be used in combination treatment to enhance outcomes in a synergistic fashion.
Labeling for the drug makes reference to the possibility that eye color may change as a result of increase pigment production by melanocytes. The effect is thought to be harmless.
