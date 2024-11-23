First Approval For Robert's Agrylin

Roberts Pharmaceutical has received approval from the US Food and DrugAdministration for Agrylin (anagrelide hydrochloride). This is the first drug to be approved by the FDA for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia, says the company, and is the first worldwide approval for the product.

Agrylin represents a therapeutic gain over the use of other therapies, such as alfa interferon and radioactive phosphorus, which are not approved for the treatment of thrombocythemia. These drugs are associated with side effects such as leukopenia, anemia and even the development of leukemia, says the company.

In contrast, Agrylin works to reduce elevated platelet counts and the risk of thrombosis, and does not produce significant changes in red or white cell counts. In addition it has not been shown to be leukemogenic, says Roberts.