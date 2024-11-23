First Approval Of Allergan's Alphagan

Allergan has been granted marketing approval in the USA for Alphagan (brimonidine), the firm's new drug for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. This is believed to be the first approval of the product worldwide.
Brimonidine is a selective alpha2 agonist, which significantly lowers intraocular pressure by reducing aqueous humor production and increasing uveoscleral outflow. The drug has minimal effects on cardiovascular and pulmonary parameters.
Brimonidine is the first drug in this class to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for glaucoma, said Lester Kaplan, corporate vice president for science and technology at Allergan. Indeed, glaucoma patients now have a broadening range of treatments, to complement the older therapies such as eyedrop formulations of beta blockers eg timolol.
