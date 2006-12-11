First chewable birth control pill

Warner Chilcott has announced the availability in the USA of the first birth control pill that offers women the option of chewing their daily tablet, called Femcon Fe (norethindrone and ethinyl estradiol).

As the first and only Food and Drug Administration-approved chewable birth control pill, Femcon Fe is indicated for the prevention of pregnancy. The chewable version is also designed to provide a convenient, new option for women "on-the-go" taking oral contraceptives. Additionally, the active ingredients and doses in Femcon Fe provide effective cycle control and may be a good choice for women who are experiencing breakthrough bleeding with their current oral contraceptive.