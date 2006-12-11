First chewable birth control pill

Warner Chilcott has announced the availability in the USA of the first birth control pill that offers women the option of chewing their daily tablet, called Femcon Fe (norethindrone and ethinyl estradiol).
As the first and only Food and Drug Administration-approved chewable birth control pill, Femcon Fe is indicated for the prevention of pregnancy. The chewable version is also designed to provide a convenient, new option for women "on-the-go" taking oral contraceptives. Additionally, the active ingredients and doses in Femcon Fe provide effective cycle control and may be a good choice for women who are experiencing breakthrough bleeding with their current oral contraceptive.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze