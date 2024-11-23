First Clearance For Imigran Nasal Spray

Glaxo Wellcome has been granted approval in the Netherlands for Imigran Nasal Spray (sumatriptan) for the treatment of migraine. This is the first world approval of the formulation, which will complement GW's oral and injectable lines.

GW believes that the nasal spray formulation will offer a more rapid response than the oral form to Imigran users who are not comfortable using the injectable form of the drug.

The Netherlands is acting as the rapporteur country for further approvals in Europe. Imigran Nasal Spray will be launched there after pricing and reimbursement discussions are complete.