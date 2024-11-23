First Corlopam Launch Due In USA On January 1

Neurex will launch its first pharmaceutical product, the dopamine D1receptor agonist Corlopam (fenoldopam mesylate) for the treatment of severe hypertension in hospital settings, onto the US market on January 1.

The product was approved in September as an intravenous therapy for the short-term (up to 48 hours) treatment of hypertension "when rapid but quickly reversible emergency reduction in blood pressure is clinically indicated, including malignant hypertension with deteriorating end-organ function."

Beta Blocker Warning Although there had been some concern about use of fenoldopam with beta blockers, labeling for the drug notes that transition to oral therapy can begin at any time after the blood pressure has been stabilized. However, the label carries a warning noting that use with beta blockers should be avoided if possible because "unexpected hypotension could result from beta blocker inhibition of the reflex response to fenoldopam."