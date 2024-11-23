First Corlopam Launch Due In USA On January 1

Neurex will launch its first pharmaceutical product, the dopamine D1receptor agonist Corlopam (fenoldopam mesylate) for the treatment of severe hypertension in hospital settings, onto the US market on January 1.
The product was approved in September as an intravenous therapy for the short-term (up to 48 hours) treatment of hypertension "when rapid but quickly reversible emergency reduction in blood pressure is clinically indicated, including malignant hypertension with deteriorating end-organ function."
Beta Blocker Warning Although there had been some concern about use of fenoldopam with beta blockers, labeling for the drug notes that transition to oral therapy can begin at any time after the blood pressure has been stabilized. However, the label carries a warning noting that use with beta blockers should be avoided if possible because "unexpected hypotension could result from beta blocker inhibition of the reflex response to fenoldopam."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze