First Efficacy Data On Glaxo's Neuraminidase Inhibitor For Flu

Glaxo has reported the first Phase II results of its neuraminidase inhibitor, GG167 (4-guanidino Neu5Ac2en), for the prevention and treatment of patients with influenza A infection. A total of 46 healthy male volunteers participated in the study and received a controlled inoculation with 105 influenza A/Texas/91 particles (H1N1), either before or after treatment with intranasal GG167.

Patients in the prophylaxis arm received 16mg GG167 six times daily or placebo for five days prior to inoculation, while those in the treatment group received the drug or placebo in the same regimen, beginning 26 hours after inoculation. Results indicated that GG167 was effective in preventing and reducing viral shedding due to experimental infection.

Influenza-like illness was also less common in the GG167 dosing groups (fever in six volunteers on placebo compared to none on GG167), which was a statistically significant result. No drug-related intolerance was observed. Other exploratory Phase II studies are ongoing with this agent, according to a spokesman for the company.