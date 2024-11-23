First Efficacy Data With Sandoz' Exelon

Sandoz has announced positive preliminary data with its drug Exelon (ENA-713) from what it claims is the world's largest-ever study evaluating a drug treatment for Alzheimer's disease. This took place at the Fifth International Conference on Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders, held in Osaka, Japan, last week.

The Phase II/III trial program, entitled ADENA or Alzheimer's Disease treatment with ENA, encompasses four pivotal studies conducted in nine countries, and involves over 3,300 patients at 111 centers. Of the 2,500 individuals who have completed the trials program to date, 1,800 continue to receive treatment with Exelon.

Clinical Results Ravi Anand, Sandoz' medical director for central nervous system research, reported data from a six-month, double-blind, placebo-controlled US trial involving 699 patients with mild- to moderately-severe Alzheimer's, which looked at several doses of Exelon. The majority of the patients were on concomitant medication for other conditions frequently seen in the geriatric population.